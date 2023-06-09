Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,462. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

