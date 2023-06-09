Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.
Credicorp Stock Performance
Credicorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credicorp (BAP)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.