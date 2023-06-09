Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.55. 307,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.31. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

