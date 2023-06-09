Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 34,360 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $93.06. 56,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,274. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

