Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,120,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,172. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

