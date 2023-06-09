Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.66) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of DOM opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.48. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Further Reading
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.