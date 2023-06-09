Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.48. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Domino’s Pizza Group

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.78), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($21,450.82). Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

