Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

