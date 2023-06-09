DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $64.31. DocuSign shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,814,319 shares.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

