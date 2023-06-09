Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Purchases 1,905,200 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,905,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $4,934,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. 6,947,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $637.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

