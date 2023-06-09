Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $50.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. 681,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,768. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

