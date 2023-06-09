Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 19,334,720 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

