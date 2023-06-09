Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

