Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

DSX stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $439.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Diana Shipping by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.