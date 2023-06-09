Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

DSX stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $439.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Diana Shipping by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

