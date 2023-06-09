Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading 13.9% Higher

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.36. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Dialight Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Dialight

(Get Rating)

Dialight Plc is a holding company, which engages in the applied light emitting diode technology business. It operates through two segments: Lighting and Signals & Components. The Lighting segment develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications. The Signals and Components segment develops, produces, and supplies status indication components for electronics OEMs, together with niche industrial and automotive electronic components and highly efficient LED signalling solutions for the traffic and signals markets.

Featured Stories

