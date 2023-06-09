Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($219.46) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DBOEY opened at $17.64 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.2568 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

