Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $205,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

