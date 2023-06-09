Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 14,508 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $91,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $906.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $910.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

