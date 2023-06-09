Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,072 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.77% of AGCO worth $79,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

