Deutsche Bank AG Has $88.78 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.11% of Owens Corning worth $88,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $119.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.