Deutsche Bank AG Buys 154,475 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $230,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

HDB opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

