Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the period. Destination XL Group comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

