dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.23. Approximately 225,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 180,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.70.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

