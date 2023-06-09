Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.04. The company had a trading volume of 588,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

