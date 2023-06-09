Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $425.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $380.77 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

