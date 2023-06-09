DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $642,727.62 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00120459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018979 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,187 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.