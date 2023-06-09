Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $255.24 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $17.01 or 0.00064208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $255.24 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00034810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,008,066 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

