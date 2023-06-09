Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.98.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

