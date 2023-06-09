Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 3.4% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $7,046,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 484,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.