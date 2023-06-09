Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.37. 1,822,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

