Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. 19,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

