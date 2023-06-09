Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. 19,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

