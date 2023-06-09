CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,198. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

