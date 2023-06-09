CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. 820,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,452. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

