CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.62. The company had a trading volume of 561,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,039. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

