CSM Advisors LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $41,462,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 1,621,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

