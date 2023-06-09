CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,650,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TROW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.75. 258,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,691. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

