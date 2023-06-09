CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 5,834,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

