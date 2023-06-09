CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.13. 1,029,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

