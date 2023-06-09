CSM Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 803,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,427. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

