CSM Advisors LLC Buys 3,890 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

