CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $122.43. 11,813,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,458,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

