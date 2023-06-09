CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

GLPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 179,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,140. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.