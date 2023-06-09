Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading Up 10.5%

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65). Approximately 456,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,966% from the average daily volume of 11,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,010.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

