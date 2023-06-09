Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.90

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 19414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.72) to GBX 7,100 ($88.26) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
