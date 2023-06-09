Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.90

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 19414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.72) to GBX 7,100 ($88.26) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.