Critical Comparison: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 6 0 2.75 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $900.50 million 6.02 -$26.14 million ($0.10) -633.80 LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.72 $1.01 million $0.01 17.55

This table compares HealthEquity and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.93% 4.30% 2.65% LiveWorld 8.99% 26.03% 15.56%

Risk and Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveWorld beats HealthEquity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

