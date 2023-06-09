Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 27,100 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 27,100 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,247,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,882. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

