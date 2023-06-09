Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.25. The stock had a trading volume of 557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,322. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.78.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Cigna Group Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
