Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.25. The stock had a trading volume of 557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,322. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.78.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

