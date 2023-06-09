Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

