Craig Hallum Boosts Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $2.75

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

