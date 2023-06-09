Craig Hallum Boosts Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $2.75

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
