Cory T. Newsom Buys 3,500 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 27,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,346. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.