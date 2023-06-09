CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of CRVL opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
About CorVel
