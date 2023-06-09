CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

