Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cormark cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,047. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$268.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.